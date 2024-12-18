Bucks Decline Champagne After NBA Cup Win on Assistant Coach Darvin Ham's Advice
The Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA Cup champions on Wednesday night, but they didn't pop the usual celebratory champagne in the locker room after their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Instead, the Bucks opted to forgo the bubbly and chose to keep their team celebrations dry in order to begin to shift their focus toward the remainder of the regular season. Head coach Doc Rivers explained after the game that the decision was made on the advice of assistant coach Darvin Ham, who won the NBA Cup with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.
The NBA had provided the winning team with coolers full of champagne and Michelob Ultra, as well as safety goggles for the anticipated celebratory champagne dousing. The entire setup went untouched by Milwaukee after its 97–81 win.
The Bucks currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 14-11, and they're determined to continue rising up the standings after their successful run in the in-season tournament. Ham's Lakers won the NBA Cup and proceeded to hold a champagne party in the locker room. They went on to finish eighth in the West before being bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
It's clear that despite the allure of the NBA Cup, the NBA Finals remains the ultimate prize for players and coaches in the league.