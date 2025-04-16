Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Candid on Pursuit of Second NBA Championship
Before the playoffs begin this weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo's goal is clear—he wants to win a second NBA championship. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has won one championship in his career, bringing the title back to Milwaukee in 2021, but Antetokounmpo isn't satisfied with that. He wants another ring.
"I’m trying to win a second ring," Antetokounmpo said on the 'Thanalysis Show'. "... Everybody plays to win, but me not having a second championship - I look back at my career, and everybody can say ‘Oh incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever. But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I’m letting down myself. I really want to win a second one. Hopefully I do it, hopefully I’m healthy."
Though Antetokounmpo loves that first championship he won with the Bucks, he's hungry for more. He also acknowledged that they'll have to win in a different manner than the first time.
“I love the championship we won," Antetokounmpo said. "I love the run, ... the people we won it with. I love how it played out, being down 2-0, me being hurt, Khris [Middleton] going crazy, Jrue [Holiday] doing his thing, … the Hawks and killing them, I love all that, but that’s in the past. The way you won then, that’s not the way you’re going to win in the future. That's in the past, now we've got to create some new memories."
Since the Bucks won that title four years ago they haven't come very close to claiming another. Milwaukee followed up its championship victory with an appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2022, losing to the Boston Celtics. In the last two seasons, the Bucks have made the postseason, only to get bounced in the first round.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will look to get past the first round and approach the Finals this year with a rematch against the Indiana Pacers, that starts on Saturday. The Bucks might not be the top contenders to win a championship this season, but with Antetokounmpo at 30 years old, they certainly have plenty of time to try and get Antetokounmpo that second ring he's craving.