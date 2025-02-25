Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Had Hilarious Reaction to First Win Streak After Trade From Wizards
There are some NBA players and teams who aren't satisfied with their season unless they win the championship. A season can be viewed as practically a waste unless that team goes on a deep playoff run, or wins the NBA Finals. But for new Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, a simple four-game winning streak is nothing to take for granted.
Kuzma was just traded to the Bucks at the deadline after spending three and a half seasons with the Washington Wizards, a team deprived of winning in recent seasons. Within weeks of joining Milwaukee, Kuzma and the Bucks are already riding a four-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against the Miami Heat on Sunday.
On Monday, Kuzma reposted the Bucks' post of their win over the Heat to his Instagram story and added: "Ion remember last time I had a four game win streak," with multiple crying and praying hands emojis.
Before coming to Milwaukee, Kuzma was playing for a Wizards team that has only won nine games this season. Kuzma has previously won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, but after enduring 16-game and 10-game losing streaks this season, it's been a long time since he has won consistently.
The last time Kuzma took part in a four-game winning streak was over two years ago in January 2023, when the Wizards won six straight games. During his three and a half years with the Wizards, Kuzma only was part of four winning streaks of at least four games. The longest streak was that six-game win streak in January 2023.
Now, Kuzma is on a team that has made the postseason in each of the eight seasons prior, and is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-24 record. Barring a shocking collapse, he will get to return to the postseason this year for the first time since 2021.
Amid all the talk of Luka Doncic joining the Lakers and Jimmy Butler heading to the Warriors, Kuzma has been the overlooked winner of the trade deadline.