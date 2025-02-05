Bucks Trade Khris Middleton to Wizards for Kyle Kuzma
Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a new running mate in Milwaukee.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Bucks traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft pick compensation.
Middleton spent the last 12 seasons in Milwaukee and was a key piece in the Bucks' 2020-21 NBA championship run. He was averaging 12.6 points on 51.2% shooting from the field in 23 games this season.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
