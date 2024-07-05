Bucks Open to Trading Brook Lopez, But With High Asking Price, per Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are listening to calls for 36-year-old center Brook Lopez, according to a report from longtime Bucks writer Gery Woelfel, but the asking price for the veteran remains a first-round pick.
Rival teams who are interested in acquiring Lopez believe that the asking price is too high for Lopez, especially when considering his price tag for next season of $23 million and the effects of the salary on opposing teams' cap space with the new CBA.
Lopez is undoubtedly still a very good center with championship pedigree, and can step right in and help a contender immediately. The 16-year vet averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 79 contests this season on 48.5% shooting from the floor and a 36.6% mark from three.
The Bucks would certainly gain some salary cap relief by moving Lopez, but if he remains on the roster, he should provide the team with valuable minutes if the franchise believes it's in position to contend with a healthy Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.