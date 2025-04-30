SI

Bucks, Pacers Game 5 Ends in Huge Shoving Match After Unlikely Indiana Comeback

A big shoving match broke out after the Bucks were eliminated.

Liam McKeone

The Pacers and Bucks had a bit of a fracas after Game 5 ended
The Pacers and Bucks had a bit of a fracas after Game 5 ended / ESP
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a shocking comeback in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, going on an 8-0 run in the last 40 seconds of overtime to win the game and the series. Things got tense after the final whistle.

After Indiana upended Milwaukee to move on to the second round, a huge shoving match broke out between the two sides that escalated to seemingly include the majority of both rosters. Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. seemed to be in the middle of it for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up in fracas as well. Multiple Pacers were involved and exchanging words. It was quite the scene.

A series' worth of frustration that flooded out at its conclusion. The NBA will undoubtedly be looking into the situation and how it unfolded.

The Pacers will move on to face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, while the Bucks head home and reflect on how a promising season went so wrong.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA