Bucks, Pacers Game 5 Ends in Huge Shoving Match After Unlikely Indiana Comeback
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a shocking comeback in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, going on an 8-0 run in the last 40 seconds of overtime to win the game and the series. Things got tense after the final whistle.
After Indiana upended Milwaukee to move on to the second round, a huge shoving match broke out between the two sides that escalated to seemingly include the majority of both rosters. Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. seemed to be in the middle of it for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up in fracas as well. Multiple Pacers were involved and exchanging words. It was quite the scene.
A series' worth of frustration that flooded out at its conclusion. The NBA will undoubtedly be looking into the situation and how it unfolded.
The Pacers will move on to face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, while the Bucks head home and reflect on how a promising season went so wrong.