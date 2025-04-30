Giannis Had a Tense Exchange With Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad After Bucks Collapse
Things got testy on the court in the aftermath of the Indiana Pacers series-clinching overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Emotions were high after the Bucks blew a seven-point lead in the final minute of overtime and Tyrese Haliburton's father appeared to get into it with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Haliburton's father, John, and Giannis could be seen being held apart in the moments right after the game. Then after Giannis congratulated a few more Pacers, he found his way back to the elder Haliburton and the two shared a very intense exchange. Luckily they appeared to hash things out enough that Giannis left while giving a thumbs up.
This was far from the only confrontation on the court after the game, but it was the most unlikely. Multiple Bucks and Pacers got into a shouting and shoving match before being separated, and Giannis appeared to get pulled away from the crowd again. Eventually, tempers cooled enough for the exchanging of pleasantries to end peacefully.
Should Giannis still be on the Bucks next season, this rivalry could be pretty interesting.