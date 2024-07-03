Bucks to Sign Taurean Prince in Free Agency, per Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are shoring up the roster in free agency after a rather lackluster start to the offseason. The Bucks are set to sign veteran forward Taurean Prince, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday.
Prince, 30, spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he featured in 78 games and averaged 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting at a 39.6% clip from three-point range. He'll reunite with former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who joined the Bucks as an assistant coach following his departure from Los Angeles earlier this offseason.
Milwaukee hasn't been very active at the start of the NBA's free agency period, having entered the offseason cash strapped with only mid-level exceptions at their disposal. They reportedly agreed to sign veteran guard Delon Wright, and he'll now be joined by Prince as newcomers to the franchise.
The terms of Prince's deal with the franchise have not yet been reported.
The Bucks are coming off a disappointing playoff exit and will look to bounce back and prove they can compete for a championship with their current roster, centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Prince will help provide some outside scoring and solid two-way play along the wing.
Prince is entering his ninth season in the league, and the Bucks will be his sixth team. He's previously spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and the Lakers.