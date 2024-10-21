Bucks Star Khris Middleton to Miss Start of NBA Season
As the Milwaukee Bucks embark on a pivotal 2024-25 campaign, they'll be missing one of their most important players. On Monday the news broke that All-Star Khris Middleton will miss the team's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and will generally miss the start of this NBA season. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 assists in 55 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report. Additionally, the insider noted the Bucks are "cautiously progressing" Middleton towards a return. The sharpshooter didn't appear during preseason and has not been cleared for 5-on-5 practice.
This is worrisome for Milwaukee in that Middleton is critical to its championship hopes. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard form a dangerous two-headed monster at the helm of the Bucks, but Middleton's ability to space the floor and operate as a secondary playmaker is what can separate Milwaukee from the pack. To that end, it matters far more if Middleton is healthy at the end of the season, when the playoffs start.
He's dealt with numerous injuries since he helped the Bucks win an NBA title in 2020-21. Middleton has played only 88 games across the last two seasons combined and underwent surgery this offseason on both of his ankles, which came as a surprise to the general public.
The Bucks are clearly bringing Middleton along slowly as he rehabs from those surgeries. But the more time the former All-Star misses, the more concerning the situation grows for Milwaukee. A lot is riding on this year and it will be hard to meet expectations without Middleton in the lineup. They'll start the season trying to do just that.