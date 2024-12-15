Bucks, Thunder Will Meet in NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas
The matchup for the 2024 NBA Cup Final is set. The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas for the opportunity to be crowned the second-ever champions of the NBA's in-season tournament. The winning side will receive a significant cash prize and a banner to hang in their home arena, assuming they follow in the footsteps of the inaugural Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers.
The Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinal, 110-102, thanks to yet another majestic performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak put up 32 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, his fifth straight 30-point performance. The biggest highlight of his day came on the defensive end, when he recreated his epic 2021 NBA Finals block by rejecting an alley-oop attempt in a manner impossible for anyone except Antetokounmpo.
Running mate Damian Lillard helped out, too, chipping in 25 points and seven assists along with three steals. The Bucks are now 22-11 in games where the two stars score at least 25 points apiece.
In the second game of Saturday evening the Thunder took down the Houston Rockets, 111-96, in quite the rockfight of a game. The two sides combined for 57 free throws and 28 turnovers. But Shai-Gilgeous Alexander buoyed his team, recording 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He was aided by the one and only Lu Dort, who put up 19 points on five three-point makes while playing his typically excellent brand of hard-nosed, in-your-face defense.
The Cup Final should be quite entertaining with these two teams. It is a possible NBA Finals preview; the Thunder are first in the West yet again after earning the top seed last year, while the Bucks shook off a 2-8 start to claw their way back up the East standings; Milwaukee is 14-11, sixth in the conference. The combined excellence of Giannis and Dame during this NBA Cup should serve as a reminder to the rest of the league that the Bucks are quite dangerous when both stars are on their game.
The NBA Cup Final will take place on Tuesday in Las Vegas, with tip set for 8:30 p.m. ET.