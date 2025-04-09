Bucks Erase 24-Point Fourth Quarter Deficit for Shocking Win vs. Timberwolves
The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a stunning comeback on Tuesday to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves held firm control of the game for most of the night, leading the Bucks by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
That apparently wasn't enough to hold off the Bucks though, as Milwaukee stormed back in the fourth quarter, going on a 34-3 run and outscoring the Timberwolves overall 40-13 in the final quarter. At one point, Minnesota went eight minutes without making a field goal.
Kevin Porter Jr. was key to the Bucks' run, recording 12 points during the fourth quarter for Milwaukee, and a total of 21 points in the 110-103 win.
The Timberwolves did themselves no favors by collapsing to the Bucks, as they are in a tight race to claim a spot in the Western Conference postseason to avoid taking part in the play-in tournament.
Entering Tuesday's slate of games, the Timberwolves narrowly held the sixth seed over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, with all three teams sitting at 46-32. The Timberwolves will likely lose that spot and also lose the momentum they had from a five-game win streak entering their game vs. Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, the Bucks help their case for the fifth seed in the East with this win. Milwaukee is 45-34 on the season, and looking to fend off the 43-36 Detroit Pistons in the standings.