Bucks Have Ruthless Message for Teams Hoping to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
There's been a few rumors circulating this NBA season regarding teams interested in trading for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it doesn't sound like the Bucks have any intentions on trading away the two-time NBA MVP.
When teams reached out to the Bucks inquiring about Antetokounmpo and any trade deals, the Bucks replied by telling those teams they are "living in a fantasy world" because that would not be happening, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported.
Any trade inquiries have seemed to die down as the Bucks have won seven of their last eight games to push them to an 11–10 record. A lot of the calls from other teams stemmed from the Bucks' rough 2–8 start to the season.
Antetokounmpo has been performing well on the court as he's put up a league-high 32.6 points per game average, along with 11.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
The eight-time NBA All-Star is under contract with the Bucks through 2027 after he signed a three-year deal last year. He's been with the Bucks since he was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, and it sounds like he will remain there for the foreseeable future.