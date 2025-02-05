Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Played Key Role in Bucks Acquiring Kyle Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards continued the NBA's wild 2024-25 trade deadline on Wednesday morning, agreeing to a deal that sends Khris Middleton to Washington and Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo played a key role in the move that sent his longtime teammate to Washington. Fischer shared the following message on X (former Twitter) on Wednesday:
Cold world, considering Middleton was Giannis' running mate with the Bucks for the last twelve seasons. The two won the 2020-21 NBA Finals together and combined for 12 All-Star game appearances since 2013.
The Greek Freak now pairs up with Kuzma, who reportedly reduced his trade kicker to help Milwaukee with roster flexibility. The Bucks still remain below the NBA's second salary cap apron following the transaction.
The full trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, involves the Bucks sending Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Wizards in exchange for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft pick compensation.