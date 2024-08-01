Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign New Center
Anzejs Pasecniks most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Pasecniks will sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Anzejs Pasecniks is signing a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent @ArtursKalnitis of @BsaAgency tells ESPN. The Latvian 7-footer played parts of two NBA seasons with Washington."
Pasecniks was the 25th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played part of two seasons in the league (all with Washington).
His career averages are 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 28 regular season games.
Via Blake Stern: "The former 1st rounder, Pasecniks, returns to the league to give Milwaukee some big man insurance. They do need to waive one of their two-ways (Stanley Umude, Ryan Rollins, Jaylin Galloway). I would expect Galloway to be the odd man out, allowing him to go back to Australia"
As for the Bucks, they are among the best teams in the NBA led by Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Last year, the team finished as the third seed in the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Bucks dealt with injuries, and they lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, they will still be seen as a contender heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.