Bucks, Raptors Announce Starting Lineups Ahead of Tuesday Rematch
The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have unveiled their first fives ahead of their second matchup of the young season.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Warning to Rest of NBA
Nine-time All-NBA superstar Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo submitted yet another MVP-worthy masterpiece Monday, sealing a 117-115 victory with a walk-off buzzer-beating elbow jumper that quickly shut up a stunned Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd. On Tuesday morning, Antetokounmpo saw his status downgraded to probable as he deals with left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The 6-foot-11 big man scored 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field (1-of-2 shooting from deep) and 4-of-9 shooting from the foul line, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out five dimes and swiped two steals in just 31:44.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo First Player in NBA History to Accomplish Insane Feat
Through his first five healthy games this season, the 30-year-old has been averaging 34.2 points on .684/.625/.643 shooting splits, 13.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Antetokounmpo has been given the green light, and will suit up for the second straight night.
Bucks, Raptors First Fives Revealed
With Kevin Porter Jr. still shelved for the next month due to a meniscus tear recovery, Ryan Rollins will earn the starting point guard nod. He and Antetokounmpo will be joined by starting shooting guard AJ Green, starting small forward Gary Trent Jr., and starting center Myles Turner, according to Underdog NBA.
Raptors center Jakob Poeltl had been questionable to play through a back injury, per a recent injury report, but he will play.
He'll be joined in the starting lineup by guards Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett and one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.
The Bucks (now 5-2) survived Toronto (3-4) during their first encounter of the year on Oct. 24, 122-116, behind a 31-point, 20-rebound, seven-assist attack from Antetokounmpo. Trent chipped in 20 points and reserve guard Cole Anthony had 23 off the Bucks' bench.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.