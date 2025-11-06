Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives MVP Message After 2 Weeks of Season
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing out of his mind through the Bucks' first eight games of the season.
Leading Milwaukee to a 5-3 record, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points per game — the third-most in the NBA — while adding 12.6 rebounds per game, the fifth-most. His 6.3 assists per game are the 18th-most in the league, and his field goal rate of 67.7 percent is fourth.
In seven games (Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' win over the Golden State Warriors), the two-time league MVP is making a serious case for his third Most Valuable Player nod.
At least his teammates, both past and present, sure think so.
After Antetokounmpo exploded for 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Bucks' win over the Pacers former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley tweeted his support for his old teammate.
"Man Give Greek MVP right now," Beverley posted, following his message with a cascade of fire and basketball emojis.
Current Bucks guard Cole Anthony was more detailed in laying out his rationale for why Antetokounmpo's early performance is MVP-worthy.
"I mean, like, he's the best player in the world in my opinion," Anthony said after the Bucks' win over the Toronto Raptors in late October. "He's a beast. And he's out there and he just affects the game in so many different ways maybe it's why you're not checking like 'oh, he's got 20 rebounds, too.' You're looking at the (31) points, you're looking at the seven assists, you're looking at him holding down the paint and locking stuff down.
"He's a heck of a player, man. It's really different getting to see him every day in practice and in games than seeing him a couple times a year. I'm like yo, this dude's a beast."
Antetokounmpo's early MVP moment has to be his game-winning buzzer-beater shot against the Pacers. With 11 seconds remaining, Antetokounmpo took the ball from the top of the key, slowly worked his way into midrange and shot a fadeaway from 15 feet to seal the win.
“I just wanted to make sure I take the last shot,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. “Like, a possession or two before, I shot a shot and I was short, so the only thing I was thinking about was, ‘Start your dribble at like six seconds. Shoot it at like two or one second, and just shoot it long.’ Which I did, and it went in.”
