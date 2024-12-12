Cameras Caught Buddy Hield in Heated Talks With Teammate Causing Steve Kerr Headaches
The Golden State Warriors suffered an ugly loss on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors led for most of the fourth quarter but failed to score a single point in the final three minutes and then were on the wrong side of a controversial call in the final seconds that had coach Steve Kerr saying fine-worthy things in his postgame press conference.
To make things worse, there was a heated interaction between two Warriors players near the end of the game as Buddy Hield appeared to give Brandin Podziemski a piece of his mind as the players walked to the bench late in the fourth quarter.
It's unclear what exactly inspired this moment, but whatever Podziemski did it didn't sit right with Hield. And he's not the first person in the locker room to express frustration with him this month.
Just last week Steve Kerr called on of his decisions "insane" and when clarifying his comments revealed that Podziemski had "lost a little focus on what actually wins [games]."
After a promising rookie campaign Podziemski has seen just about all of his numbers take a dip. Most notably he shot 38.5% from three last year and this season he's down to 25% which is even worse when you consider he's shooting more three-pointers in fewer minutes.