NBA World Shocked After Controversial Foul Call Ended Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game

An unbelievable, controversial ending eliminated the Golden State Warriors from the NBA Cup.

A foul was called in the final moments of the Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup game.
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the Emirates NBA Cup, falling just short of a trip to Las Vegas in heartbreaking fashion.

With just 3.5 seconds remaining as the Warriors led the Houston Rockets 90-89, Jonathan Kuminga was called for a loose ball foul which sent Jalen Green to the line for two free throws. Green sunk both and the Rockets held on to win 91-90.

The foul call after a battle for the loose ball was questionable at best. The NBA world sounded off on the controversy which sent the Rockets to Las Vegas as one of the last four teams standing in the NBA Cup:

The call left Steve Kerr in utter disbelief:

Kerr had harsh comments on the call after the game.

Even though the Warriors didn't score in the final three minutes of the game, what a horrendous way to lose. The Rockets advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

