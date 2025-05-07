Buddy Hield Wore the Wrong Warriors Shorts In Game 1 vs. Timberwolves
Buddy Hield was spectacular as the Golden State Warriors closed out the Houston Rockets in Game 7 earlier this week, scoring 33 points with sweet shooting to facilitate a Western Conference semifinals date with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He began that series on Tuesday night by wearing the wrong shorts out on the court, forcing Steve Kerr to call a timeout right out of the gate so a sartorial substitution could occur.
Hield laughed off the unfortunate mismatch after going back to the locker room in order to correct it, because who among us hasn't worn the wrong clothes to work?
Likely unrelated to the shorts, Hield went 0-for-3 with just two points in the first half for the Warriors, who shook of guard Steph Curry's injury to build a double-digit lead over the Timberwolves thanks to Hield's teammates—who all had the correct shorts on from the get-go.