Warriors' Buddy Hield Gets Candid on Jimmy Butler Relationship Amid Playful Rivalry
Since Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, he's developed a playful rivalry with his new teammate Buddy Hield. Butler has regularly poked fun at Hield, from thanking everyone on the Warriors except for Hield to criticizing his dribbling. Even when Butler posted a carousel of pictures of Hield to his social media last week, it came with the caption: "felt nice might take down later."
After Hield was heroic during the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets—leading the team with 33 points—Butler couldn't avoid being nice to Hield anymore. Though Butler initially "pleaded the fifth" to keep from complimenting Hield during his press conference, he ended up giving Hield his due for his impact in the Warriors' win.
On Monday, Hield shed light on what his actual relationship with Butler is like during an appearance on 95.7 The Game.
“I was a big fan of Jimmy [before he was traded to the Warriors]," Hield said. "I always loved Jimmy. My mom loves Jimmy. I just love the way he competes and the way he carries himself. That was big. I just know that when he came here he was easy to get along with. That’s what I love about him. … He’s a great connector, he’s a great team guy. Off the court, he’s a great guy that I’ve hung out with. He invites me to his house, we go to dinners, he takes care of me."
It'd be hard to imagine Butler publicly speaking that highly of Hield in return, but it's clear that behind all the jokes, a nice friendship is building between the two Warriors.