Bulls Announcers Excitedly Sing 'Tweaker' After Lonzo Ball Hits Corner Three
Announcers for the Chicago Sports Network had the perfect reaction when Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sunk a corner three in overtime on Friday.
As Ball celebrated his clutch basket, he hit a little dance. And the announcers wasted no time launching into a rendition of LiAngelo Ball's—or GELO, as he is known in the music biz—smash hit "Tweaker."
Watch that hilarious moment below:
The Bulls went on to win Friday's game vs. the Toronto Raptors with 15 points in OT vs. the Raptors' five. So Ball really did have reason to break it down.
As for the CHSN announcers, well, at least one of them said back in January that they were done with the "Tweaker" references for now. But as they noted at the end of the above clip, "we kept it on the low for a while. We didn't bring it up. We brought back 'Tweaker' when we thought it was appropriate."
It was definitely appropriate on Friday. Well done.