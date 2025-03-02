Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Set to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Left Shoulder
As they navigate the race for a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, the Chicago Bulls will be without a key contributor.
Guard Ayo Dosunmu needs surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the 2025 season, the team announced Sunday morning.
"After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season," Chicago wrote on social media.
The news ends Dosunmu's most productive season from a per-game scoring standpoint; he averaged 12.3 points in 46 games this year.
A fan favorite due to his Windy City upbringing and pandemic-era Illinois stardom, Dosunmu defied his second-round draft selection to earn All-Rookie honors in 2022. Since then, he has averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 279 games.
The Bulls are 24-36 this season—2.5 games clear of the Philadelphia 76ers for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.