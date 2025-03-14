Bulls' Championship Banners at United Center Damaged From Concert Pyrotechnics
The Chicago Bulls' championship banners at the United Center have been taken down, not with the sickness, but due to damage sustained from hometown hard rock band Disturbed's pyrotechnic display during a concert Saturday.
The pyrotechnics were located right under the six NBA championship banners, each raised during the Michael Jordan-led 1990s dynasty, as well as the surrounding banners celebrating division and conference titles according to The Chicago Tribune. The franchise hoped to put the banners back up in time for Thursday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the extent of the repairs necessitate that they remain down for the rest of the season, which features six more Bulls home games through mid-April.
Fan video from the concert shows just how high some of those flames reached:
It's not clear whether the banners will be fixed in time for potential playoff home games at the United Center, but based on the arena's statement, it seems unlikely:
“United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners,” the statement reads. “While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”
At 28–38, Chicago is currently clinging to the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the final spot in the play-in tournament.