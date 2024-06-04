SI

Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Have Mutual Interest in New Contract This Summer

Apr 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but there is mutual interest between franchise and player for DeRozan to return to Chicago on a new contract this offseason, according to a report from Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

The-soon-to-be 35-year-old DeRozan spoke glowingly about his three seasons with the franchise following the trade deadline in February, and according to Mayberry, DeRozan has reiterated his interest in a return to the front office.

The Bulls have been willing to offer DeRozan a two-year deal, but the veteran covets more security than a two-year deal given his age. There is a belief that a new contract would exceed $40 million annually, as DeRozan remains a very good player in his mid-30s.

The reliable DeRozan played in 79 games for Chicago this season, and averaged 24.0 points per game with 5.3 assists and 4.3 assists on 48.0% shooting.

