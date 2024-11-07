Bulls Expected to Explore Trades for Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic This Season
The Chicago Bulls seem to be in a rebuilding era, and the changes might not stop any time soon.
According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Bulls are exploring trade options for guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vucevic this season. In the meantime, the Bulls are focusing on improving these two players' performances after they both struggled in the 2023–24 season.
The LaVine news isn't a total shock as the Bulls actively looked for trade options for him ahead of the NBA draft. The team struggled to find a trade partner for the guard, resulting in LaVine staying in Chicago for an eighth straight season.
LaVine has dealt recently with a thigh injury and missed the last two games. Through six games, though, the 29-year-old is averaging a team-high 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
There were also rumors of the Bulls looking to trade Vucevic this offseason, but nothing came about it. The 34-year-old center is currently in his fourth full season in Chicago. Through eight games, Vucevic is averaging 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The Bulls started off the season being above .500 for the first time in two years, but now hold a 3–5 record. They will look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021–22 season. The Bulls haven't advanced past the first round of the postseason since the 2014–15 season.