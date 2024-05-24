Bulls' Lonzo Ball Reveals He Needed Donor for Most Recent Knee Surgery
It's been so long since Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball played an NBA game that it's hard to remember that he's still with the franchise.
Ball has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022, and has missed the last two and a half seasons due to meniscus issues in his left knee.
Ball has recently returned to the court, and plans to play next season for the Bulls in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in New Orleans before being traded to Chicago. He detailed the extent of his knee issues and his most recent surgery on his new podcast What An Experience.
"To make a long story shot, ultimately, it started with the meniscus tear," Ball said. "Basically, it started on the Lakers when I tore it the first time. Tore it a couple more times to a point to where there was no more, basically, not much meniscus left and bone on bone was rubbing."
How his meniscus was repaired will have NBA fans in awe.
"So the cartilage was gone and the bone was messed up so I had to get, actually, a new meniscus from a donor. I had to get a bone allograft and I had to get some cartilage put in as well. All that, finally, healed up and I'm back on the court now."
Ball wants to continue playing, and if he can prove his knee is healthy, he could become an interesting player for Chicago heading into next season. Ball is an unrestricted free agent following the 2024-25 season, so if he comes back and performs well, he can elevate the Bulls, become a trade piece for a contender at the deadline and perhaps even earn himself a lucrative contract in free agency next summer.
But all of that is a ways away. After all, Ball will need to prove that he can stay healthy after a knee injury that appeared to be potentially career-ending.