Bulls' Lonzo Ball Will Play in NBA Game for First Time in Over 1,000 Days
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to make his long-awaited return to the NBA on Wednesday for a preseason game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Ball missed the last two NBA seasons as he hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022 when he suffered a knee injury that's caused him to undergo multiple surgeries. This will be Ball's first NBA appearance in 1,006 days.
It was reported back in June that Ball was expected to return in 2025, so the timeline moved quicker than anticipated.
The Bulls did not announce if this preseason appearance means Ball is expected to play in the regular season, which begins on Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. Ball's former team, the Pelicans.
Ball was drafted No. 2 overall in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent two seasons. He spent the next two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before the Bulls signed him ahead of the 2021–22 season. He was expected to be one of the Bulls' big stars and aides in pushing them far in the playoffs, but he only played in 35 games before his injury.