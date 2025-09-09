SI

Bulls Reach Lucrative Agreement With Restricted Free Agent Josh Giddey

Giddey waited out the market and was rewarded with a huge pay day.

Mike McDaniel

Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached an agreement with the franchise on a new contract.
Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached an agreement with the franchise on a new contract. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Giddey, who starred for Chicago last season in a career year, averaged 14.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He also converted on 37.8% of his three-point attempts.

Giddey spent the first three seasons of his career with the Thunder, but has now found a long-term home in Chicago moving forward. He will be an integral piece of the future plans of the Bulls, who continue to rebuild in hopes of creating a competitor in the East.

Giddey waited out the market with Chicago, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA