Bulls Reach Lucrative Agreement With Restricted Free Agent Josh Giddey
Giddey waited out the market and was rewarded with a huge pay day.
The Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Giddey, who starred for Chicago last season in a career year, averaged 14.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He also converted on 37.8% of his three-point attempts.
Giddey spent the first three seasons of his career with the Thunder, but has now found a long-term home in Chicago moving forward. He will be an integral piece of the future plans of the Bulls, who continue to rebuild in hopes of creating a competitor in the East.
Giddey waited out the market with Chicago, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract.
