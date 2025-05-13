SI

Bulls Were a Tiebreaker Away From Having Mavericks' Spot in NBA Draft Lottery

Ryan Phillips

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls just missed out on history.

The Bulls finished the 2024-25 season with the same record as the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams were 39-43, which meant a tiebreaker was needed to determine who got the higher draft odds. The Mavericks won the random draw and received the 11th-best odds to land the No. 1 pick, while the Bulls wound up 12th. And that made all the difference.

Chicago had a 1.7% chance of landing the top selection, and Dallas entered the night with a 1.8% chance. As we all know, the Mavericks won the lottery and the top pick. Had the random draw gone the other way, the Bulls would have landed the No. 1 selection and the chance to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Instead of having the top pick and a potential superstar, Chicago will select 12th. That random draw cost the Bulls a franchise-changing player.

That one will sting for a while.

