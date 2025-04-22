Cade Cunningham Interrupts Carmelo Anthony Mid-Game Interview With Epic Highlight
Cade Cunningham made some big statements on the court during Game 2 of the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons round one playoff series on Monday night. And, one of those statements happened to be pointed towards Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony was giving a courtside interview in the third quarter when Cunningham charged down the floor. The Pistons star threw down an impressive dunk and wanted to make sure Anthony saw it. Cunningham pointed right at the retired NBA star before running to the other end of the court.
The moment was obviously caught on camera as Anthony was being interviewed at the time. Anthony paused what he was saying and gave a cheeky smile when Cunningham pointed at him.
Anthony competed in three playoff runs with the Knicks from his time with the team in 2011-17. He finished his NBA career without winning an NBA title.
Cunningham finished Game 2 with a team-high 33 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the Pistons' 100-94 win.