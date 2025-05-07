Caitlin Clark Had Four-Word Response to Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner
Tyrese Haliburton just stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers, knocking down the game-winning three-pointer to lift the Indiana Pacers to victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Cavaliers held the lead for much of the game against the Pacers, including a 14-point advantage over the Pacers at the start of the fourth quarter. The Pacers slowly chipped away at the lead during the final quarter, but even so, the Cavaliers still had a seven-point lead in the final minute.
That lead didn't stop the Pacers though, who hit two baskets before Haliburton was fouled in the final 13 seconds of the game. Haliburton made his first free throw before missing his second, but picked up the rebound and responded with the game-winning three-point shot. What looked to be a clear victory for the Cavaliers was now a win for the Pacers, who take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Fellow Indiana basketball star Caitlin Clark was thrilled after Haliburton's unbelievable three-pointer and the Pacers' win. Following the victory, Clark tweeted: "TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!!"
Clark has supported the Pacers and attended their games on multiple occasions, including Game 5 of the Pacers-Bucks series, while Haliburton has also been present for the Fever's games in the past.