Cam Spencer Seemed to Enjoy Getting Shoved by Devin Booker
With Ja Morant out of the lineup with a sprained shoulder, the Memphis Grizzlies need depth at point guard. That's why Cam Spencer, who recently scored 51 in a G League game, was playing minutes in the fourth quarter of a tight ballgame on New Year's Eve.
While Spencer only scored one basket, he was definitely involved in the game. Not only did he have four rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 16 minutes, but he managed to get into a brief physical altercation with Devin Booker.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Booker was arguing a backcourt violation when Spencer tried to take the ball from him. This is one of those annoying things that basically every player overreacts to and this was no exception. Booker looked and Spencer and gave him a shove. As teammates intervened to make sure nothing escalated, Spencer could be seen smiling, which some might interpret as Spencer's antics getting the desired result.
When the dust settled Booker and Spencer were both issued technical fouls. Worse yet for Booker, he lost his argument and the Grizzlies retained possession.
Memphis went on to win 117-112. Booker finished with 16 points on 4-of-20 shooting.
The lesson as always? Don't mess with Cam Spencer.