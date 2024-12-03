Former UConn Star, Current Grizzlies Rookie Cam Spencer Went Off in a G League Game
Cam Spencer had himself quite a night on Monday. Spencer, the former UConn star who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, is on a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Tonight he found himself in the starting lineup for the G League's Memphis Hustle as they took on the Birmingham Squadron and the rookie went off.
Spencer finished with 51 points and hit 18 of 24 shots, including 12 of 15 on three-pointers. He also had six rebounds, three assists, and only two turnovers. The highlights are delightful.
In addition to doing stuff like this in the G League, he has appeared in two games for the Grizzlies this season and recorded his first official NBA points in a win over the Bulls on November 23rd.
Spencer started his college career at Loyola before transferring to Rutgers in 2022. After one year with the Scarlett Knights, he transferred again, this time to UConn where he ended up starting all 40 games for the Huskies as they won their second straight NCAA championship.