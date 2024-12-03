Former UConn Star, Current Grizzlies Rookie Cam Spencer Went Off in a G League Game

WHAT A NIGHT FROM CAM SPENCER! 🎯



The @memgrizz two-way signee erupted for a career-high 51 points on 75% shooting. Cam drilled a career-high 12 three-pointers, just one shy of the G League record. This marks the second 50+ point game in Memphis Hustle history. 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/JvsWlgxGNz