Cameras Caught Draymond Green Telling on Ja Morant for Finger Guns Gesture

Andy Nesbitt

Draymond Green seemed to help draw a technical foul on Ja Morant. / @NBA
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant got called for a technical foul during Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors after he was seen pointing some finger guns back at Buddy Hield, who was doing the same during a stop in the action.

While Morant's history with guns made that a mind-boggling thing for him to do, he might have gotten away with it if it wasn't for Draymond Green who saw the gesture and immediately motioned to a ref who then made the call.

Look at how quick Green was to lead the ref into making the call:

That's a veteran move right there by Green, who knows really well what it takes to get called for a technical foul.

Hield got a technical for his gesture, as well. The Warriors won the game, 134-125.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

