Cameras Caught Draymond Green Telling on Ja Morant for Finger Guns Gesture
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant got called for a technical foul during Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors after he was seen pointing some finger guns back at Buddy Hield, who was doing the same during a stop in the action.
While Morant's history with guns made that a mind-boggling thing for him to do, he might have gotten away with it if it wasn't for Draymond Green who saw the gesture and immediately motioned to a ref who then made the call.
Look at how quick Green was to lead the ref into making the call:
That's a veteran move right there by Green, who knows really well what it takes to get called for a technical foul.
Hield got a technical for his gesture, as well. The Warriors won the game, 134-125.
