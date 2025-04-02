Ja Morant Made Finger Guns Gesture Towards Golden State Warriors Bench During Loss
The Memphis Grizzlies lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors beat them 134-125 at FedExForum. Memphis is now 0-3 at home in the team's first three games under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo.
Stephen Curry went off in the game as he hit 12 three-pointers and finished with 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Curry's counterpart on Memphis, Ja Morant had 36 points in the loss.
He also appeared to point finger guns at the Warriors late in the game in response to Buddy Hield doing the same thing on the Warriors bench as Jimmy Butler shot late free throws.
Heild and Morant earned double-technical fouls.
The most head-scratching part of this was the timing for Morant. Even if he was responding, this happened right after Jimmy Butler hit two free throws to give the Warriors a seven-point lead with just over 20 seconds remaining.
Desmond Bane also did a finger gun celebration earlier this season and it nearly started a fight. And obviously, Morant has his own history with guns. You'd think the Grizzlies would have dropped this type of gesture by now.
Memphis has lost seven of their last eight games and are now in danger of falling out of the No. 6 seed and into the play-in tournament.