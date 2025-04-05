SI

Cameras Caught Steph Curry Angrily Lecturing Warriors Teammate in Win Over Nuggets

Kristen Wong

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to enter the game against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center.
Everyone has a Buddy Hield on their team. But not everyone has a Steph Curry.

Curry helped lift the Golden State Warriors to a 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and it definitely wasn't an easy victory. The 37-year-old star was seen weaving through defenders all night long and even dodging his own teammates to keep the Warriors' offense rolling.

At one point in the game, Hield went one-on-one against Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and drove toward the basket before tossing an errant pass to his teammate.

Moments later, a visibly frustrated Curry could be seen giving Hield an earful for the play:

We all make mistakes, and that's one that Hield probably wants back.

Still, it's nice to see Curry this locked in ahead of the NBA postseason with the Warriors desperately trying to avoid the play-in tournament. Golden State (46-31) is playing some of its best basketball at the perfect time, toppling the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets within the last week—and it's no coincidence that Curry has put up staggering numbers during that span (52 points, 37 points, 36 points).

The Warriors will look to continue their fierce playoff push against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

