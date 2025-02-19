Cameras Captured Steve Kerr's Heartwarming Message to Steph Curry During Olympics
Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have worked together for over 10 years now as part of the Golden State Warriors. The duo has formed one of the most successful teams in the NBA, and have nearly seen it all together from championships, to MVPs, record-breaking seasons and even disappointing moments as well.
Over the summer, Kerr and Curry came together in a new capacity—competing for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Though Kerr had previously served as an assistant coach for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics, this was Curry's first time playing at the Olympics.
Curry and Kerr helped lead Team USA to their fifth straight gold medal, thanks in part to Curry's phenomenal fourth quarter performance in the championship game. Curry notched five three-pointers in the fourth quarter of the final before hitting his iconic "night night" celebration as they took the gold medal.
The Netflix documentary released Tuesday, Court of Gold, captures that Curry's clutch fourth quarter followed by a heartwarming exchange between Kerr and Curry after the game.
“Oh my God, am I so f------ lucky to be a part of your life," Kerr was captured saying to Curry. "Holy s---, you're amazing! The finest human being I've ever met in my life, and I mean that in every way."
Kerr has recently been especially sentimental of his relationship with Curry, particularly with Curry likely heading toward the end of his career. Kerr joined the Warriors in large part to coach Curry, and the duo has gone on to achieve immense success, but their years together are winding down.
“It means everything to me," Kerr said, via Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. "My relationship with Steph is one of the best parts of this job. ... We share a common goal, and that’s to finish this thing really well, both for Steph and for the organization."