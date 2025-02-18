Steph Curry Had Honest Admission Over His Iconic 'Night Night' Olympic Celebration
Stephen Curry had an iconic moment during the 2024 Summer Olympics, and even he seems overwhelmed by it months later.
On Tuesday, a clip from the Netflix documentary Court of Gold circulated on social media featuring Curry discussing his gold medal-clinching shot from Paris this summer. After he hit a wild three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to give Team USA a 96–87 lead over France, Curry hit his patented "night night" celebration.
Curry looked back on the shot dubbed the "Golden Dagger" and admitted he held his celebration for "a very long time."
"The night night was pretty crazy, I held it for a very long time," Curry said. "To have one on that stage ... I got a cool picture that I have, that I'll put up in my house somewhere. You kind of got an essence of the entire arena and me just in my own world doing it an celebrating the moment. So it's cool."