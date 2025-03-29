Canadian Minor League Basketball Game Ends in Wild Brawl That Spills Into Seats
The basketball world may be focused on the United States's NCAA tournaments right now, but true hoops madness took place Friday in St. John's, Newfoundland.
The Newfoundland Rogues of the Basketball Super League—a minor league with teams in the Great Lakes regions of the United States and Canada—were hosting the Windsor Express in the penultimate game of the season. It was by all accounts a good one, with the Rogues scoring a 115–109 upset.
Then, as the final horn sounded, a huge brawl ignited. Precisely who started the tiff is spotty—both teams appear to begin pushing and shoving almost instantaneously—but the game's officials soon lost any semblance of control. Check out the wild footage from the island here.
The brawl quickly spilled from the court into nearby seats, forcing the evacuation of several fans (including at least one taking in the fracas from a couch) and overturning several folding chairs. Multiple coaches appeared both to separate the players and dress down the referees for not taking control of the brawl.
Meanwhile, the fans—presumably used to brawls in winter sports—seemed to applaud appreciatively.
The most minor league element of the entire affair? As the Sickos Committee noted, the two teams were back at it the following afternoon.