Carefree LeBron James Seen Partying With Bad Bunny Amid Lakers Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems to be tuning out the outside noise and giving himself up to the music this summer.
Amid swirling rumors over his NBA future, James might be living his best life in Puerto Rico this weekend, where he joined rapper Bad Bunny for the first night of the three-time Grammy winner's residency.
James appeared on a big screen during Bad Bunny's "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" concert Friday night and even busted out a few dance moves. Dressed in a pastel bucket hat (LeBron's choices of hat wear seem intentional these days) and equipped with a drink in hand, the Lakers superstar looked like he was having the best time and feeling all the vibes at the concert.
With the NBA offseason in full tilt, James may not have caught wind yet of ESPN's latest report detailing the Lakers' gradual shift in who they want to be the face of the franchise moving forward. Some subtle signs suggest L.A.'s brass is choosing to build around star Luka Doncic after his February blockbuster trade and following news of James opting into the final year of his contract.
In any case, you can't blame James for trying to enjoy his time off from the league, with his trade buzz likely only getting louder from here on out.