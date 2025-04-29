‘Get Up’ Erupts as Carlos Boozer Suggests Giannis Joins Luka Doncic on the Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently down 3-1 in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers. Things look bleaker than ever in Milwaukee with Damian Lillard suffering a torn Achilles and whispers about the team parting ways with homegrown superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are growing louder.
Tuesday morning on Get Up, Carlos Boozer took the fantasy of Giannis actually leaving Milwaukee to its logical NBA rumor mill extreme: What if he teamed up with Luka Doncic on the Los Angeles Lakers?
"If Giannis doesn't want to come back to Milwaukee, and it's really up to him if he wants to stay or doesn't want to stay, that would revitalize the Miami fanbase," Boozer said. "They obviously have a lot of good players. They don't have that guy which is kind of what we're talking about with Houston. They don't really have that guy. But what's interesting for me, if I'm Giannis and I don't want to go back to Milwaukee... maybe play with Luka? Maybe go to L.A.?"
This caused a literal commotion on set as Monica McNutt and Jay Williams yelled and Mike Greenberg gleefully celebrated the content possibilities from such a match.
Fans and media have been dreaming of Giannis leaving MIlwaukee for many years and the Lakers have been a rumored destination for every big name player for even longer so it makes sense that someone would eventually make that connection. Boozer just jumped at the opportunity to be first. Between him and Marcus Morris, ESPN has clearly conditioned their next generation of talking heads to not waste any time before they get to the biggest takes possible.