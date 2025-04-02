NBA World Reacts to Carmelo Anthony Being Elected to Pro Basketball Hall of Fame
A likely dream of Carmelo Anthony's came true on Wednesday afternoon as, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the long-time NBA great was informed that he's been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
It's a first ballot election for the former basketball star, who over his nineteen-year career played with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony, a ten-time All-Star and the league's ninth all-time leading scorer, was a fan-favorite in the NBA world and as such, has garnered quite the reaction to Wednesday's announcement across social media. Here's a look at some of the best:
On top of a successful NBA career, Anthony also won an NCAA national championship with the Syracuse Orange in 2003 and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Quite the impressive—and first ballot Hall of Fame-worthy—résumé for the legend.