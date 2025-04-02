SI

NBA World Reacts to Carmelo Anthony Being Elected to Pro Basketball Hall of Fame

'Melo played 19 NBA seasons and was a 10-time All-Star.

Mike Kadlick

Anthony was reportedly elected to the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.
Anthony was reportedly elected to the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

A likely dream of Carmelo Anthony's came true on Wednesday afternoon as, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the long-time NBA great was informed that he's been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

It's a first ballot election for the former basketball star, who over his nineteen-year career played with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony, a ten-time All-Star and the league's ninth all-time leading scorer, was a fan-favorite in the NBA world and as such, has garnered quite the reaction to Wednesday's announcement across social media. Here's a look at some of the best:

On top of a successful NBA career, Anthony also won an NCAA national championship with the Syracuse Orange in 2003 and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Quite the impressive—and first ballot Hall of Fame-worthy—résumé for the legend.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA