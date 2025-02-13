Carmelo Anthony Set to Join NBC’s NBA Coverage as Studio Analyst Next Season
Carmelo Anthony is set to try his hand at broadcasting.
NBC has hired the future Hall of Famer as a studio analyst for when the network begins its coverage of NBA games next season. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reports Anthony is the first member of a studio team that is being built out.
The NBA's new 11-year, $76 billion broadcast deal still features longtime partner ABC/ESPN, but will add NBC and Amazon Prime Video starting next season.
NBC's piece of the deal will include the NBA All-Star Game, Monday night games on Peacock, Tuesday games and Sunday night games. The Sunday night package will begin after NBC's Sunday Night Football slate ends in early January.
The 40-year-old Anthony retired from the NBA in March of 2023. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The 10-time All-Star and six time All-NBA selection was a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team and also participated in four Olympics, winning three gold medals with Team USA. He currently has a weekly podcast called 7PM in Brooklyn, so he's no stranger to being on the mic.