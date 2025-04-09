Carmelo Anthony Was Every Knicks Fan After Costly OT Turnover vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday night. The Knicks trailed for most of the fourth quarter, but refused to give up and managed to put themselves and their fans in a position to have their hearts ripped out multiple times.
OG Anunoby gave the Knicks a 103-102 lead with 1:29 remaining and Josh Hart hit a tough layup to put them up three with 11.2 seconds left in regulation, which gave Jayson Tatum a chance to hit a step-back three to force overtime.
The game was tied at 112 with less than a minute to go in the extra perio when Kristaps Porzingis hit a three. On the ensuing possession Mikal Bridges failed to catch a pass that hit him in the hands and ruined any chance to the home team tying the game.
Pretty much every Knicks fan who was watching had the same reaction as Carmelo Anthony, who was sitting courtside and was shown on TNT right after the turnover.
With the loss and an Indiana Pacers win over Washington Wizards, the Knicks failed to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday. Feel free to replay the Melo reaction for that news too.