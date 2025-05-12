Carmelo Anthony Opens Up About Son's Commitment to Syracuse in SU Commencement Address
NBA and Syracuse men's basketball star Carmelo Anthony was in upstate New York on Sunday to deliver the commencement address for the newest group of his fellow Orangemen, during which he also took a moment to acknowledge how happy and proud he is to see his son, Kiyan, joining his alma mater.
Kiyan Anthony, 17, committed to SU's basketball progam in November 2024. He is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports. His father played with the Orange for just one season before declaring for the NBA draft, but he led the team to its first and only national title.
"And speaking of legacy, let me share something personal," Melo said, about halfway through hiss speech. "My son is now a student here at Syracuse.
"Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, sit in this dome, is one of the proudest moments of my life. It’s not just about following in my footsteps, it’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family. That’s the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you ever imagined."
Watch that portion below:
Anthony also used his time at the podium to encourage students to look beyond their majors and the expectations they have for themselves as they start this new chapter in their lives, just as he eventually looked beyond basketball.
"When I left for the NBA, I thought basketball would be my whole story, but life had other plans," he said. "I found myself just drawn to other passions: business, philanthropy, storytelling. I became an entrepreneur. I started a podcast. I stepped into board rooms and took conversations about culture, ownership, equity, and I realized I was more than just an athlete.
"And so are you. More than just your major. More than your résumé. More than others expect you to be. You don’t have to fit in a box, and I want to tell you that—you don’t have to fit in a box. You can have multiple careers. You can change directions. You can evolve again and again as long as you keep chasing what sets your soul on fire."
A wonderful message for a new journey. Congrats, grads!