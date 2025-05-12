SI

Carmelo Anthony Opens Up About Son's Commitment to Syracuse in SU Commencement Address

Melo addressed new graduates at Syracuse on Sunday.

Brigid Kennedy

NBA star and Syracuse men's basketball legend Carmelo Anthony on May 11, 2025.
NBA star and Syracuse men's basketball legend Carmelo Anthony on May 11, 2025. / Syracuse University / X / Screensho
In this story:

NBA and Syracuse men's basketball star Carmelo Anthony was in upstate New York on Sunday to deliver the commencement address for the newest group of his fellow Orangemen, during which he also took a moment to acknowledge how happy and proud he is to see his son, Kiyan, joining his alma mater.

Kiyan Anthony, 17, committed to SU's basketball progam in November 2024. He is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports. His father played with the Orange for just one season before declaring for the NBA draft, but he led the team to its first and only national title.

"And speaking of legacy, let me share something personal," Melo said, about halfway through hiss speech. "My son is now a student here at Syracuse.

"Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, sit in this dome, is one of the proudest moments of my life. It’s not just about following in my footsteps, it’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family. That’s the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you ever imagined."

Watch that portion below:

Anthony also used his time at the podium to encourage students to look beyond their majors and the expectations they have for themselves as they start this new chapter in their lives, just as he eventually looked beyond basketball.

"When I left for the NBA, I thought basketball would be my whole story, but life had other plans," he said. "I found myself just drawn to other passions: business, philanthropy, storytelling. I became an entrepreneur. I started a podcast. I stepped into board rooms and took conversations about culture, ownership, equity, and I realized I was more than just an athlete.

"And so are you. More than just your major. More than your résumé. More than others expect you to be. You don’t have to fit in a box, and I want to tell you that—you don’t have to fit in a box. You can have multiple careers. You can change directions. You can evolve again and again as long as you keep chasing what sets your soul on fire."

A wonderful message for a new journey. Congrats, grads!

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA