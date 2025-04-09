Cavaliers Clinch No. 1 Seed in Eastern Conference After Win Over Bulls
The East officially runs through Cleveland.
For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, securing the top seed with a 135-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers ensured that they will hold home-court advantage through the postseason, at least until the NBA Finals.
The last time the Cavaliers held the No. 1 seed, they overcame a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals.
Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert congratulated the city after clinching the top seed. "Congratulations, Cleveland," Gilbert wrote. "Your Cavs have clinched the #1 seed in the East. Next up… the playoffs. We’re just getting started. LFG!"
The 63-16 Cavaliers set themselves up well from early in the season to earn this seeding. Cleveland won their first 15 games of the season, and have gone on three winning streaks that spanned more than 10 games. Their primary competition throughout the season was the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics, who are 58-20 entering their own game on Tuesday.
Cleveland has officially outlasted Boston to secure the No. 1 seed, and now put themselves in good position to make a deep postseason run. Though the Cavaliers have made the playoffs the previous two seasons as the No. 4 seed, they have ensured they have given themselves a far greater advantage heading into the postseason this year.
In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have finished as the No. 1 seed and hold a 64-14 record. As the playoffs approach, the Thunder are similarly looking to prove themselves as true contenders this postseason.