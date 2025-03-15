Cavaliers Set Franchise Record With Another Ridiculous Win Streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers made franchise history on Friday night when they captured their 16th consecutive win, the longest win streak in the team's history.
The Cavs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 133-124 on Friday night to make history. This pushed Cleveland's season record to 56-10. The Cavaliers are the seventh NBA team in history to win 56 of its first 66 games, and four of the previous six teams won the NBA title, per Cavaliers insider Danny Cunningham. It's the second incredible streak the team has gone on; they kicked off the season with a 15-game win streak.
On top of winning 16 consecutive games, the Cavaliers have also scored at least 105 points in all 16 of those games.
Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who leads the team in points per game, has missed the previous two games because of a groin injury. He did live tweet during Friday night's game, though, and it's clear he was ecstatic for his team making history.
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley finished with a double-double on Friday, scoring 22 points and notching 11 rebounds. Darius Garland finished with 20 points, two rebounds and nine assists.
The Cavaliers will have a chance to continue their winning streak on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic. We'll see what number the Cavaliers can push the streak to.