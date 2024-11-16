Cavaliers Dance With Victory Frog Following 14th Straight Win to Start Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Chicago Bulls 144–126 on Friday night, extending their franchise-record unbeaten streak to start the season.
A14–0 start is something never seen before in Cavs history—but so is a victory frog dancing after wins.
Yes, you read that right. After their 18-point win over Chicago, a dancing frog joined Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland on the court, holding a "14-0" sign as they celebrated on the court.
Mitchell led Cleveland in scoring with a 37-point performance while shooting 12-of-23 from three, with Garland pouring in 29 of his own while adding nine assists. Caris LeVert was the Cavs' top bench scorer with 22.
Now sitting atop the East with a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics and an Eastern Conference-best 12.2 average point differential per game, Cleveland has every right to dance all they want. The Cavs are off on Saturday but welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday with another chance to trot out the now-famous victory frog.