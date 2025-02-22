Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen to Undergo MRI After Hurting Hand in Blowout Win Over Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen hurt his right hand during a blowout win over the New York Knicks Friday night. He is expected to undergo an MRI Saturday, according to a report from the AP and ESPN.
Allen scored 10 points in 20 minutes during the Cavs' 142-105 pounding of the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The injury occurred at some point during the first half. He tried to return for the second half, where he played only a few minutes before the team announced he would not return to the game.
"X-rays were negative, so that's good," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said via the AP and ESPN. "I do think he's going to get an MRI tomorrow. He came up to me during the game. He goes, 'It's really bothering me. I'm not going to be able to finish.' But good X-rays were negative."
Donovan Mitchell, who had 27 points and five assists in the win, told reporters that Allen was "fine." Allen did not discuss the severity of the injury himself after the game, but he did not have a wrap on his hand and mentioned it may have occurred when he tried to block a shot in the first quarter.
Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game on the Eastern Conference leading Cavs. Cleveland sits at 46-10, with a six-game cushion on the current No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. Now, Cleveland hopes the big man won't be out for an extended period of time during the final stretch of the regular season.