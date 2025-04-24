SI

Cavaliers Made Cool NBA Playoff History in One Quarter vs. Heat

The Cavaliers had a huge second quarter in Game 2.

Madison Williams

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts to a play.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts to a play. / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some pretty awesome NBA playoff history in Wednesday night's Game 2 vs. the Miami Heat—and it happened in a single quarter.

In the second quarter of Game 2, the Cavaliers drained 11 three-pointers, setting a new record for the most three-pointers made by any team in any postseason quarter in the play-by-play era, which began in the 1997-98 season.

Donovan Mitchell's three with 1:36 left in the second quarter was the historic bucket for the Cavaliers. Cleveland went up 68–49 over Miami at that point in the game, too.

Somewhere, Steph Curry is plotting his revenge.

The second quarter streak of threes started with one three by Evan Mobley and two more by De'Andre Hunter in consecutive order. Max Strus had three more in the quarter, while Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro both made one three-pointer each. Mitchell notched one earlier in the quarter, too. A total of six Cavaliers players contributed to setting the record.

The Cavaliers are looking to go up 2–0 on the Heat on Wednesday night.

